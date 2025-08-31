• Fixed shoulder light toggling when holding flashlight/torch.
• Removed self revive.
• Added Locked Bunker [high loot area, consumes rusty key]
• Added hip-fire on LMB.
• Stamina bar tweaked to hide on player knocked/death.
• Tweaked zombie spawns so they shouldn't spawn near player.
• Updated the demo to reflect recent updates & included cinematic at start.
Patch Notes 8/30
Update notes via Steam Community
