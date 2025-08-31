• Fixed shoulder light toggling when holding flashlight/torch.

• Removed self revive.

• Added Locked Bunker [high loot area, consumes rusty key]

• Added hip-fire on LMB.

• Stamina bar tweaked to hide on player knocked/death.

• Tweaked zombie spawns so they shouldn't spawn near player.

• Updated the demo to reflect recent updates & included cinematic at start.