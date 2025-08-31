 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19800709 Edited 31 August 2025 – 03:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed shoulder light toggling when holding flashlight/torch.
• Removed self revive.
• Added Locked Bunker [high loot area, consumes rusty key]
• Added hip-fire on LMB.
• Stamina bar tweaked to hide on player knocked/death.
• Tweaked zombie spawns so they shouldn't spawn near player.
• Updated the demo to reflect recent updates & included cinematic at start.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3931751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link