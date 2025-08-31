Another week, another patch. Nothing very glamorous in this one, I've been working on the translation pretty much full time, so a few things have fallen by the wayside. But the whole thing is going smoothly, and I've had the time to iron out a small few things here and there along the way.

Gameplay:

-No changes this patch, but will probably do more tests and adjustments soon.

QOL:

-Added back buttons to the character generation screens, and let you go back with ESC. (You could always do this by pressing backspace, but I forgot to improve it before release.)

-Did a large internal overhaul on the mouse system. It should behave properly in all situations now!

Bugfixes:

-Fixed a bug where the Bloody Tears perk was causing issues with eye abilities.

-Fixed an issue where some of the game was partially translated when playing in Japan (this wasn't intentional, the Japanese locale is still in development and may cause errors if left on, however the game was automatically detecting the players locale and setting it)

-Fixed a bug where using armor would take turns even when it can't be used.

-Made it clearer that Soul Gathering is for melee sneak attacks only.