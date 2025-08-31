Operation Athena – Update 0.5.8a

A regular follow-up patch to the major 0.5.8 release. This update focuses on performance, replication fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and new scope functionality.

Core Fixes & Updates

Fixed player name widget not showing after respawn when the Team Leader calls reinforcements.





Added a QoL option to enable/disable the kill confirm hitmarker .





Fixed weapon selection locker loadout not deleting old actors and attached components.





Fixed weapon selection interface .





Refactored death replication : ragdoll now syncs correctly across all clients via multicast, ensuring consistent death states.





Fixed line trace logic for interactables.





Improved OnDeath replication so all clients see consistent results.





Freeze-on-death now replicates properly to all clients.





Updated Target.cs so the internal project name displays correctly for Discord.





Door logic tweaks: improved reliability, lock icon replication moved to RepNotify (removing billboard component properly).





Weapon & Scope Improvements

Scoped Sight Render Target is local-only for online play:



SceneCapture2D spawns only on the owning pawn.



Prevents unnecessary rendering on other clients.



Dynamic material instances per client ensure scope visuals remain local.



Capture updates throttled at 30Hz by Default to reduce GPU cost.



Ability to change the scope frame rate in Options. Higher values improve clarity but cost performance.





Added magnified optic to M4 URGI and M4 URGI Suppressed .





Added replication & control logic for flipping magnifiers on toggleable scopes.





New ToggleableSight key input added to Default Key K in Control Options.





AI & Systems

AI Storage Component now exposes NPC Activation Radius to the Level Director.





Levels can now dynamically control NPC spawn/activation radius via Blueprint triggers.





Art & Animation

Art Gallery SUV glass position corrected.





Homebase Optimization pass





Massive animation reference update and further animation consolidation.





Asset optimization pass for performance.





General Optimization

Refactored multiple systems for stability and efficiency.





Code and asset clean-up for further performance gains.





Operation Athena 0.5.8a delivers smoother replication, improved scope performance, and important refinements that keep the experience sharp and evolving. We’re incredibly thankful for all of you who continue to play, test, and support the game—your feedback and dedication push us forward every single day. Together, we’re shaping something truly special and most importantly unique. 🚀🎯❤️🙏



