- Fixed a bug where Time Reapers did not spawn during the escape phase in Gingko Town.
- Restored the recipe order in the lobby oven and fixed an issue where the selected pizza was not being made.
- Fixed an issue in Gingko Town where players could enter unintended locations, causing monsters to fail to detect them.
- Fixed translation errors.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1078
