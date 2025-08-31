 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19800619 Edited 31 August 2025 – 04:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug where Time Reapers did not spawn during the escape phase in Gingko Town.
- Restored the recipe order in the lobby oven and fixed an issue where the selected pizza was not being made.
- Fixed an issue in Gingko Town where players could enter unintended locations, causing monsters to fail to detect them.
- Fixed translation errors.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2475011
