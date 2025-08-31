-added 2 new songs from BASSDOG (GIMME TIME and MEDICINE)
-removed 1 song cause it didn't fit and the map was terrible (LIFE)
-adjusted default volumes
-adjusted default song order
swingmania v0.36.0
