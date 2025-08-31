 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19800585 Edited 31 August 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-added 2 new songs from BASSDOG (GIMME TIME and MEDICINE)
-removed 1 song cause it didn't fit and the map was terrible (LIFE)
-adjusted default volumes
-adjusted default song order

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3025281
  • Loading history…
Depot 3025282
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3025283
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link