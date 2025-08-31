 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19800566 Edited 31 August 2025 – 03:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A small hotfix to fix mission objectives not firing off due to testing changes I made. Topaz missions should be working properly now. A small fix was almost made to the Shark Escape minigame regarding the camera.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2334251
