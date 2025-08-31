- Fixed a bug where Currency display does not get refreshed after fusing shards
- Slight buff to Sentinel’s aggression level
- Improved Shader Compilation speed
- Fixed a bug where Winged Sentry loses Hitbox when hit by shotgun
- Fixed a bug where Death Screen could be locked if player pressed ESC or Cancel
- If player loses all forms and quit to Menu screen, clicking Continue will send them back to Netherrealm
Hot Fix 0.8.6.1.6
Update notes via Steam Community
