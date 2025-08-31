 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19800460 Edited 31 August 2025 – 02:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where Currency display does not get refreshed after fusing shards
  • Slight buff to Sentinel’s aggression level
  • Improved Shader Compilation speed
  • Fixed a bug where Winged Sentry loses Hitbox when hit by shotgun
  • Fixed a bug where Death Screen could be locked if player pressed ESC or Cancel
  • If player loses all forms and quit to Menu screen, clicking Continue will send them back to Netherrealm

