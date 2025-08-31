Fixed an issue where the potato text was incorrect
Added helpful tips that appear when the game is over
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Fixed an issue where the potato text was incorrect
Added helpful tips that appear when the game is over
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update