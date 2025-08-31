 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19800408 Edited 31 August 2025 – 01:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

HOTFIX v0.9.4.2

  • Crash fix for the upgrade BREAKTHROUGH (+6% rate of fire & reload speed permanently every time you get hit) and being hit by bullets or explosions.

Thank you to everyone for your continued feedback and support, it truly means a lot.

Changed depots in store branch

View more data in app history for build 19800408
Linux 64-bit Depot 2141813
