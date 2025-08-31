HOTFIX v0.9.4.2
Crash fix for the upgrade BREAKTHROUGH (+6% rate of fire & reload speed permanently every time you get hit) and being hit by bullets or explosions.
Thank you to everyone for your continued feedback and support, it truly means a lot.
Changed depots in store branch