Uploading

If Steam Leaderboards are not ready, a high score upload is queued and retried.



Displaying Scores

Leaderboard listing incorporates callback logic to ensure scores are displayed initially without further user intervention in the case where the leaderboard response lags



A notification dialog box appears if scores persistently fail to load, providing options.



Known Issue

Playing in offline mode and attempting to access the Leaderboards will currently trigger repeated failure notifications until you exit the Leaderboards view. I plan to refine this behavior in a future update.



Leaderboard logic was updated to add robustness. The following changes were madeThere have been no confirmed reports of scores failing to upload. If you enabled participation but your score did not post to Steam Leaderboards, unfortunately I cannot recover it. I recommend trying again (and aiming even higher!) — any score over 500 will upload.The fairness and reliability of Epimythos’ Steam Leaderboards are very important to me, and I will continue to monitor this feature and provide updates as needed.