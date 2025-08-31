 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19800291 Edited 31 August 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Visuals

  • Added 2 sliders to control bloom intensity for background effects, and board effects.
  • Removed irrelevant settings from Visuals settings tab.

UI

  • Converted default cursor to a UI element instead of the actual windows cursor, this allows more control over the cursor itself. Such as the ability to modify the cursors size.
  • Speaking of modifying the cursors size, Added a slider to the General settings tab to adjust the cursors size.
  • Added a section to the pause menu to Pause/Play the in-game music, as well as goto the next song, or return to the previous song.

Audio

  • Added more user control over current in-game music by adding controls to the pause menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3958891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link