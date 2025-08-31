Visuals
- Added 2 sliders to control bloom intensity for background effects, and board effects.
- Removed irrelevant settings from Visuals settings tab.
UI
- Converted default cursor to a UI element instead of the actual windows cursor, this allows more control over the cursor itself. Such as the ability to modify the cursors size.
- Speaking of modifying the cursors size, Added a slider to the General settings tab to adjust the cursors size.
- Added a section to the pause menu to Pause/Play the in-game music, as well as goto the next song, or return to the previous song.
Audio
- Added more user control over current in-game music by adding controls to the pause menu.
