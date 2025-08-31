 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19800195
Update notes via Steam Community
Added skills to improve unwieldy weapons, such as those with a wide AoE radius or high heat-generating optical weapons.

Additions

  • CATs: 1 small CAT and 6 normal-size CATs.
  • Skill: Compressed Explosion increases area damage instead of reducing the area of effect.
  • Skill: Overheat Radiation increases damage dealt by optical weapons in overheat state.
  • Skill: Heater Shield increases defense as heat level rises.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed: Occasionally crashed on startup, and this was more likely to occur with CPUs with more cores.

Other Modifications

  • Blueprints and codices can now be used while exploring.
  • The chance of unintentional hits to certain objects like CATs was reduced.
  • Adjusted required attribute values and appearance areas for many skills.
  • Added a tab for moddable modules in the factory.
  • Overall, reduced turn rates of cores/drives.
  • Made it possible to destroy Shield Systems with Shield Neutralizer.
  • Adjusted skills and AI of some CATs.


Changed files in this update

