Added skills to improve unwieldy weapons, such as those with a wide AoE radius or high heat-generating optical weapons.
Additions
- CATs: 1 small CAT and 6 normal-size CATs.
- Skill: Compressed Explosion increases area damage instead of reducing the area of effect.
- Skill: Overheat Radiation increases damage dealt by optical weapons in overheat state.
- Skill: Heater Shield increases defense as heat level rises.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed: Occasionally crashed on startup, and this was more likely to occur with CPUs with more cores.
Other Modifications
- Blueprints and codices can now be used while exploring.
- The chance of unintentional hits to certain objects like CATs was reduced.
- Adjusted required attribute values and appearance areas for many skills.
- Added a tab for moddable modules in the factory.
- Overall, reduced turn rates of cores/drives.
- Made it possible to destroy Shield Systems with Shield Neutralizer.
- Adjusted skills and AI of some CATs.
Changed files in this update