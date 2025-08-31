 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19800021 Edited 31 August 2025 – 01:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue with the Twitch Arena crashing the game. The instructions have also been updated to point to a new site for retrieving an OAuth token, since the old one is no longer active.

Not sure what the Twitch Arena is? It's a special room where streamers can integrate with Twitch to allow their chat to spawn enemies for them to fight. To set it up, check out the instructions included next to the game files in the "twitch_arena" folder.

Open the game properties -> Installed Files -> Browse if you need help locating the files!

Please note that there is no progression or rewards related to the Twitch arena. It is just for fun!

Changed files in this update

Windows Ato Content Depot 1096181
  • Loading history…
Linux Ato Linux Content Depot 1096182
  • Loading history…
macOS Ato Mac Depot Depot 1096183
  • Loading history…
