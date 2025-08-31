 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19800000
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve just released version 1.1.4 of Silent Watcher! This patch focuses on fixing some annoying bugs, balancing gameplay, and improving overall performance.

🔧 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where a subtitle sometimes appeared indicating that the sprinklers were activated, even though they weren’t.

From now on, sprinklers are purely a visual effect. This prevents unfair difficulty spikes and gives players more breathing room to plan their strategies.

⚖️ Gameplay Balance

Adjusted sprinkler mechanics so the game feels more fair and strategic, giving players better chances to survive and win.

🎮 Optimization

Improved Low and Medium graphic quality settings for smoother performance.

🌑 New Features

Added shadow events in hallways to enhance atmosphere and immersion.

Thank you all for your support and feedback! Keep watching the darkness... and stay silent.

