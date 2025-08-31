We’ve just released version 1.1.4 of Silent Watcher! This patch focuses on fixing some annoying bugs, balancing gameplay, and improving overall performance.



🔧 Bug Fixes



Fixed an issue where a subtitle sometimes appeared indicating that the sprinklers were activated, even though they weren’t.



From now on, sprinklers are purely a visual effect. This prevents unfair difficulty spikes and gives players more breathing room to plan their strategies.



⚖️ Gameplay Balance



Adjusted sprinkler mechanics so the game feels more fair and strategic, giving players better chances to survive and win.



🎮 Optimization



Improved Low and Medium graphic quality settings for smoother performance.



🌑 New Features



Added shadow events in hallways to enhance atmosphere and immersion.



Thank you all for your support and feedback! Keep watching the darkness... and stay silent.