We’ve just released version 1.1.4 of Silent Watcher! This patch focuses on fixing some annoying bugs, balancing gameplay, and improving overall performance.
🔧 Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where a subtitle sometimes appeared indicating that the sprinklers were activated, even though they weren’t.
From now on, sprinklers are purely a visual effect. This prevents unfair difficulty spikes and gives players more breathing room to plan their strategies.
⚖️ Gameplay Balance
Adjusted sprinkler mechanics so the game feels more fair and strategic, giving players better chances to survive and win.
🎮 Optimization
Improved Low and Medium graphic quality settings for smoother performance.
🌑 New Features
Added shadow events in hallways to enhance atmosphere and immersion.
Thank you all for your support and feedback! Keep watching the darkness... and stay silent.
Silent Watcher – Update v1.1.4
Update notes via Steam Community
