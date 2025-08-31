Friends, we’ve got some good news — we’ve released our very first bugfix update, and our team is already working on the next ones, which will be coming very soon.

What’s Changed:

Welcome Screen now works as intended.

No more pressing Enter — any button will continue the start menu.

Fixed the bug with double pressing and disappearing conveyors.

Improved textures and visual glitches.

Circular conveyor saving now works correctly.

Fixed texts and Russian localization.

Solved the issue with purchasing an additional trailer.

Fixed trailer capacity.

Plus many other small improvements.

Thank You for Being with Us!

We want to express our huge gratitude to everyone who writes reviews and shares feedback. Thanks to you, we discover issues faster and can improve the game step by step. Your comments help us make the game clearer, more stable, and simply better.

Unfortunately, we didn’t receive enough early feedback before release, which is why some issues slipped through. But now, thanks to your reports, we know about them and will do our best to fix everything as quickly as possible.

Our goal is to make the game as comfortable and enjoyable as it can be ❤️