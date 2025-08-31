- Fix issue with skipping culture causing you not to be offered the option again later
- Prevent coaches from being Cautious (+1 Inno threshold) and Potent (-1 Inno threshold) at the same time
Hotfix v25.2.10
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Linux English Depot 1543961
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1543962
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1543963
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update