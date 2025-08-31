 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 August 2025 Build 19799983 Edited 31 August 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix issue with skipping culture causing you not to be offered the option again later
  • Prevent coaches from being Cautious (+1 Inno threshold) and Potent (-1 Inno threshold) at the same time

Changed files in this update

Linux English Depot 1543961
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1543962
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1543963
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link