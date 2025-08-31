 Skip to content
31 August 2025 Build 19799969 Edited 31 August 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This build adds HUD markers for offscreen enemy fighters. Markers fade with distance, and show both the direction to each enemy fighter, and which way it is facing.

With this build, the game should also pause properly if the Steam overlay is brought up.

Waypoints are now also visible on radar.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3915081
