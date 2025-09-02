 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19799920 Edited 2 September 2025 – 20:52:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch is a mix of optimization and visual enhancements, adding post-processing and a new type of lighting that is more optimized and realistic.

Update details:

  • Optimization and Lighting:

    If the player moves far enough away to no longer see them, objects disappear;

    New lighting system, more realistic and optimized, and also fixes some lighting-related bugs;

  • Post-Processing:

    Addition of Post-Processing, with different post-processing profiles for each scenario and a specific profile for Night Vision;

    Due to the addition of Post-Processing, some materials and some lights have been changed;

  • Settings:

    Addition of the option to turn post-processing on/off;

    Minimum FPS limit reduced from 60 FPS to 30 FPS;

