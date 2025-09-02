This patch is a mix of optimization and visual enhancements, adding post-processing and a new type of lighting that is more optimized and realistic.
Update details:
Optimization and Lighting:
If the player moves far enough away to no longer see them, objects disappear;
New lighting system, more realistic and optimized, and also fixes some lighting-related bugs;
Post-Processing:
Addition of Post-Processing, with different post-processing profiles for each scenario and a specific profile for Night Vision;
Due to the addition of Post-Processing, some materials and some lights have been changed;
Settings:
Addition of the option to turn post-processing on/off;
Minimum FPS limit reduced from 60 FPS to 30 FPS;
Changed files in this update