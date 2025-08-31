 Skip to content
Major 31 August 2025 Build 19799898
Update notes via Steam Community

The SILENT TUNDRA is the first major update to Honest Helper! It includes 10+ new hand-made levels with entirely new art. Play as penguins, a bunny, and a stoat in order to fight back against the big and terrifying Cengul species. There is also new dialogue cutscenes that expand the overall story of Honest Helper! I hope you enjoy this new major update and I look forward to hearing your feedback!


a small penguin holding a sack of fruit... focused on the art of "foraging"

the invasive Cengul species

a slightly taller penguin... quite skilled with the axe

a cute but dangerous bunny

HAVE FUN!

