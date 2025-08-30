 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19799888 Edited 31 August 2025 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
No Path Forward Updates

  • Changed hiking trail a bit
  • Added head-bob effect
  • Slowed down player movement
  • Added footstep sounds for wood and concrete
  • Dialed down anxiety effects
  • Added random events - music toggles, intrusive thoughts, shadow spawns, etc.
  • Added FOV slider and made default FOV 90
  • Added interactable shipment container
  • Changed story a bit more
  • Some UI changes, can access settings in pause menu now
  • Switched light posts back to transparent shader, lights turn off in morning
  • Added interactable alarm clock
  • Fixed a million bugs
  • Just polished stuff ok trust me

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3869401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link