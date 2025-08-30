- Changed hiking trail a bit
- Added head-bob effect
- Slowed down player movement
- Added footstep sounds for wood and concrete
- Dialed down anxiety effects
- Added random events - music toggles, intrusive thoughts, shadow spawns, etc.
- Added FOV slider and made default FOV 90
- Added interactable shipment container
- Changed story a bit more
- Some UI changes, can access settings in pause menu now
- Switched light posts back to transparent shader, lights turn off in morning
- Added interactable alarm clock
- Fixed a million bugs
- Just polished stuff ok trust me
Update Notes 8/30/25
