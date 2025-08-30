 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19799849 Edited 30 August 2025 – 23:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey dere ya goons and goonettes.

While workin' on Episode 2 we got yas another update...

And this one you can shove right into ya face!

How about that, eh?

  • DOZENS OF NEW ANIMATIONS

  • FIRST PERSON SPRITES FOR ALL AMMO

  • ACE COLA IS NOW A CONSUMABLE WEAPON

  • NEW SWIMMING ANIMATIONS

  • NEW DEATH ANIMATIONS

  • FIRST PERSON IMMERSIVE SMOKING

Oh and like we said - we're hard at work on Episode 2.

So take a look at these new screens, boss:

See ya next time...

Full patch notes down here:

General

  • Animations and unique first person sprites for all consumables.

  • Unique first person sprites for all ammo items.

  • Cola is now a consumable-weapon.

  • Swim animation.

  • Attacking when out of stamina now slows your attack, rather than disallow it.

  • First person cigarette.

  • New death hand animation.

  • Baseball bat now has directional attacks.

  • Unload weapons when looking at them in world.

Fixes

  • Drinking whiskey no longer costs stamina.

  • Fixed one pixel gap around developer console.

  • Fixed clicking sound whenever tommy guns fire.

  • Fixed mantle hands not showing when climbing trees, cars, vending machines etc.

  • Fixed Mike floating upward after death sometimes.

Editor

  • Option to drag select over all visible layers.

  • Option to preserve layers when copy pasting.

  • New rock models with previews.

  • New flora decorations with previews.

