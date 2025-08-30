Hey dere ya goons and goonettes.

While workin' on Episode 2 we got yas another update...

And this one you can shove right into ya face!

How about that, eh?

DOZENS OF NEW ANIMATIONS

FIRST PERSON SPRITES FOR ALL AMMO

ACE COLA IS NOW A CONSUMABLE WEAPON

NEW SWIMMING ANIMATIONS

NEW DEATH ANIMATIONS

FIRST PERSON IMMERSIVE SMOKING

Oh and like we said - we're hard at work on Episode 2.

So take a look at these new screens, boss:

See ya next time...

Full patch notes down here:

General

Animations and unique first person sprites for all consumables.

Unique first person sprites for all ammo items.

Cola is now a consumable-weapon.

Swim animation.

Attacking when out of stamina now slows your attack, rather than disallow it.

First person cigarette.

New death hand animation.

Baseball bat now has directional attacks.

Unload weapons when looking at them in world.

Fixes

Drinking whiskey no longer costs stamina.

Fixed one pixel gap around developer console.

Fixed clicking sound whenever tommy guns fire.

Fixed mantle hands not showing when climbing trees, cars, vending machines etc.

Fixed Mike floating upward after death sometimes.

Editor