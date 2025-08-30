This is more updates to the Forge of Empires mod.
Base Game Update
- Make it harder for Hunter Fireteams to get stuck on Spheres (dyson, chromatic, etc).
Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)
- Spire Sidekick can now be balanced differently than Fallen Spire.
- Armada Empire Locusts are much faster but less tanky.
- The Armada Empire now uses the Overall Power Level mechanism, allowing the AI to potentially spawn ExoWar units against them.
- The Superterminal hack for Armada can now be balanced separately from the regular Superterminal hack. Then made the Armada superterminal hack harder.
- Made several Tiberium ships immune to zombification.
- Buff the Tiberium Desolation.
Heart of the MachineI'm finally back from being sick, and release two new updates last week:
https://steamcommunity.com/ogg/2001070/announcements/detail/524226158154220377
https://steamcommunity.com/ogg/2001070/announcements/detail/524226792651751860
Changed files in this update