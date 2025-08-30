 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19799767 Edited 31 August 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Full release notes here.

This is more updates to the Forge of Empires mod.

Base Game Update

  • Make it harder for Hunter Fireteams to get stuck on Spheres (dyson, chromatic, etc).

Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)

  • Spire Sidekick can now be balanced differently than Fallen Spire.
  • Armada Empire Locusts are much faster but less tanky.
  • The Armada Empire now uses the Overall Power Level mechanism, allowing the AI to potentially spawn ExoWar units against them.
  • The Superterminal hack for Armada can now be balanced separately from the regular Superterminal hack. Then made the Armada superterminal hack harder.
  • Made several Tiberium ships immune to zombification.
  • Buff the Tiberium Desolation.

Heart of the Machine

I'm finally back from being sick, and release two new updates last week:
https://steamcommunity.com/ogg/2001070/announcements/detail/524226158154220377
https://steamcommunity.com/ogg/2001070/announcements/detail/524226792651751860

