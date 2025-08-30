 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19799699 Edited 30 August 2025 – 22:59:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We fixed a bug where the button would not appear on the main screen. Now, even after changing the language, display mode, or resolution in the options menu, the button will remain visible as expected

Changed files in this update

Depot 2905921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link