30 August 2025 Build 19799630 Edited 30 August 2025 – 23:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where story intro textboxes got disabled and never reactivated (oops 🙃).

  • The Golem finally makes proper sounds instead of placeholders! (His attack is still placeholder, but that’s top of the list for the next patch).

  • Fixed an issue where Story 2 couldn’t be completed.

  • Scientists in escort missions are now faster – because slow NPCs are just trash 🚀.

  • Blackrocks in Story 2 got a slight buff… can’t let things get boring 😉.

  • Added the proper Story 2 Music.

Love yall,

Joe

