Fixed a bug where story intro textboxes got disabled and never reactivated (oops 🙃).

The Golem finally makes proper sounds instead of placeholders! (His attack is still placeholder, but that’s top of the list for the next patch).

Fixed an issue where Story 2 couldn’t be completed.

Scientists in escort missions are now faster – because slow NPCs are just trash 🚀.

Blackrocks in Story 2 got a slight buff… can’t let things get boring 😉.