30 August 2025 Build 19799627 Edited 30 August 2025 – 22:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • If 1v2, the solo gets +50% health, +100% damage, start game with full Super meter, sStart each round with full Gem meter, 2x Super meter on hit/block gain, Super meter passive gain of 5 (instead of 0), Gem meter passive gain of 5 (instead of 1)
  • Add Training mode options for Online non-ranked lobbies (but disable in pause menu: Dummy Settings, Reset Positons, and Character Select)
  • Add "Delay" in online lobbies. Default to "2". Adjustable in non-ranked lobbies from 0-8
  • Increase Pushblock's active frames, width, and height

