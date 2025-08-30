- If 1v2, the solo gets +50% health, +100% damage, start game with full Super meter, sStart each round with full Gem meter, 2x Super meter on hit/block gain, Super meter passive gain of 5 (instead of 0), Gem meter passive gain of 5 (instead of 1)
- Add Training mode options for Online non-ranked lobbies (but disable in pause menu: Dummy Settings, Reset Positons, and Character Select)
- Add "Delay" in online lobbies. Default to "2". Adjustable in non-ranked lobbies from 0-8
- Increase Pushblock's active frames, width, and height
August 30, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
