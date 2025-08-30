 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19799598 Edited 30 August 2025 – 22:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small Update, but helpful for people who want to customize their universe.

When creating a new universe a state_weights.json is created for your dynasty save. There you can change the values of where players will come from. So if you wanted to tweak the values for your individual dynasties you can. If you already have a great dynasty you don't want to leave yet, you could create a new dynasty. Edit that state_weights file and then move that file into the dynasty folder of your choice.

This is ideal for people:

who feel like the current state weight system could be tweaked.

If you wanted to create a high school themed universe (Allowing you to set an extremely high number for the weight will make the majority of players from that state. So instead of editing every single state, you could just change your desired state to like 1000 and the vast majority will be from that state. )

Maybe a challenge save, where you use AI or yourself to randomize the state weights to make different states the college baseball recruiting hotbeds or maybe changing your school's state to have almost no local recruits to make it harder for you to win.

Changed files in this update

