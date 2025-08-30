 Skip to content
30 August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.2.5:


To not spam out patch notes - here are all the patch notes since the release of the new expansion:

  • Added 2 new achievements
  • Difficulty balancing in several sections.
  • Gift boxes now have notes to indicate whether more gifts are available or not.
  • Quick restart in the 2nd level is enabled once you have completed it at least once (ctrl+R to quick restart)
  • Intro text is now skippable
  • Fixed some broken colliders which allowed the player to fall through the world.
  • Small bugfixes


Roadmap for future updates:


  • Quick Reset in new map (COMPLETED)
  • Improved Menu, better overview of stats (In Progress)
  • Improved optimization (In Progress)
  • Localization for major Languages (In Progress)
  • Ability to equip/unequip unlocked items
  • Rebindable buttons


If you have any suggestions for improvements to the game, feel free to join our Discord or simply tweet @Pontypants and let me know what you want!

Happy climbing everyone!
Ponty

