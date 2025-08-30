Patch Notes v1.2.5:

Added 2 new achievements



Difficulty balancing in several sections.



Gift boxes now have notes to indicate whether more gifts are available or not.



Quick restart in the 2nd level is enabled once you have completed it at least once (ctrl+R to quick restart)



Intro text is now skippable



Fixed some broken colliders which allowed the player to fall through the world.



Small bugfixes



Roadmap for future updates:

Quick Reset in new map (COMPLETED)



Improved Menu, better overview of stats (In Progress)



Improved optimization (In Progress)



Localization for major Languages (In Progress)



Ability to equip/unequip unlocked items



Rebindable buttons



To not spam out patch notes - here are all the patch notes since the release of the new expansion:If you have any suggestions for improvements to the game, feel free to join our Discord or simply tweet @Pontypants and let me know what you want!Happy climbing everyone!Ponty