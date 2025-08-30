Patch Notes v1.2.5:
To not spam out patch notes - here are all the patch notes since the release of the new expansion:
- Added 2 new achievements
- Difficulty balancing in several sections.
- Gift boxes now have notes to indicate whether more gifts are available or not.
- Quick restart in the 2nd level is enabled once you have completed it at least once (ctrl+R to quick restart)
- Intro text is now skippable
- Fixed some broken colliders which allowed the player to fall through the world.
- Small bugfixes
Roadmap for future updates:
- Quick Reset in new map (COMPLETED)
- Improved Menu, better overview of stats (In Progress)
- Improved optimization (In Progress)
- Localization for major Languages (In Progress)
- Ability to equip/unequip unlocked items
- Rebindable buttons
If you have any suggestions for improvements to the game, feel free to join our Discord or simply tweet @Pontypants and let me know what you want!
Happy climbing everyone!
Ponty
Changed files in this update