1.5.3.8

- Fixed an issue with paths which, in some places with a lot of collisions like the Border Post, could fail and cause a softlock.

- Fixed more path issues in Border Post by reducing the path tiles size specifically in that room (narrow spaces).

- Virtual keyboard: Delay to start typing after it appears has been reduced.

- Virtual keyboard: The font used to type text was changed.

- Virtual keyboard: Cursor position was fixed subsequently to this font change.

- BRAWL BAR: Some challenges incorrectly gave a number of points from another category.

- BRAWL BAR: Challenges already completed now give more C-Tokens to avoid too much grinding.

- BRAWL BAR: Co-op players can now rename themselves with their gamepads.

- BRAWL BAR: Fixed potential crash when an enemy prepares to attack another which no longer exists.

- BRAWL BAR: Mouse character to reset choice: refuse could lead to a softlock.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Added .zip export option when sharing on Steam version. (already existing in standalone ones)

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed crash if we don't own a character when exporting as zip.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed environments were not exporting in the .zip.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Max filesize for environments doubled to 10 MB.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Missing stub sprite added for Brok boxer mod.

- BRAWL BAR: Added artists names of gameovers art in credits.

