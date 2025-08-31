1.5.3.8
- Fixed an issue with paths which, in some places with a lot of collisions like the Border Post, could fail and cause a softlock.
- Fixed more path issues in Border Post by reducing the path tiles size specifically in that room (narrow spaces).
- Virtual keyboard: Delay to start typing after it appears has been reduced.
- Virtual keyboard: The font used to type text was changed.
- Virtual keyboard: Cursor position was fixed subsequently to this font change.
- BRAWL BAR: Some challenges incorrectly gave a number of points from another category.
- BRAWL BAR: Challenges already completed now give more C-Tokens to avoid too much grinding.
- BRAWL BAR: Co-op players can now rename themselves with their gamepads.
- BRAWL BAR: Fixed potential crash when an enemy prepares to attack another which no longer exists.
- BRAWL BAR: Mouse character to reset choice: refuse could lead to a softlock.
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Added .zip export option when sharing on Steam version. (already existing in standalone ones)
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed crash if we don't own a character when exporting as zip.
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Fixed environments were not exporting in the .zip.
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Max filesize for environments doubled to 10 MB.
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Missing stub sprite added for Brok boxer mod.
- BRAWL BAR: Added artists names of gameovers art in credits.
