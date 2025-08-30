Hello & welcome back to the coven, practitioners!



A few rare softlocks & inaccurate clues to various mysteries in the later Intentions have been fixed & cleared up with this update. The Memory Intention, the Haunt, and the final Intention should be slightly easier to follow in some places.



As always, feel free to report and bugs in the Steam community or Planar Danse discord channel, and I'll add them to my to-do list!



KSM.