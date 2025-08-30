 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19799493 Edited 30 August 2025 – 22:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello & welcome back to the coven, practitioners!

A few rare softlocks & inaccurate clues to various mysteries in the later Intentions have been fixed & cleared up with this update. The Memory Intention, the Haunt, and the final Intention should be slightly easier to follow in some places.

As always, feel free to report and bugs in the Steam community or Planar Danse discord channel, and I'll add them to my to-do list!

KSM.

Changed files in this update

Apollyon: River of Life Content Depot 1472061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link