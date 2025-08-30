Fixed bug causing desync with ghosts



Fixed bug causing ghosts to show for levels that didn't have ghost data



Fixed bug causing incorrect path resolution for card art assets on Linux



Fixed display bug with ghosts causing next badge to detach from cards



Improved visuals to distinguish between weapon and fist usage in ghosts



Added additional keyboard shortcut & accesibility / quality of life features

- 1-4 can attack cards in their respective slots

- 7-0 can attack cards with a weapon in their respective slots

- Shift / Ctrl + 1-4 can attack cards with a weapon in their respective slots

- 5 and R can now be used to run from rooms



We've been hard at work fixing some lingering bugs in Picaro, added improved accessibility features (which could also benefit speedrunners) and have made some visual improvements to the game!What's changed: