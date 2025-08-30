What's changed:
- Fixed bug causing desync with ghosts
- Fixed bug causing ghosts to show for levels that didn't have ghost data
- Fixed bug causing incorrect path resolution for card art assets on Linux
- Fixed display bug with ghosts causing next badge to detach from cards
- Improved visuals to distinguish between weapon and fist usage in ghosts
- Added additional keyboard shortcut & accesibility / quality of life features
- 1-4 can attack cards in their respective slots
- 7-0 can attack cards with a weapon in their respective slots
- Shift / Ctrl + 1-4 can attack cards with a weapon in their respective slots
- 5 and R can now be used to run from rooms
Changed files in this update