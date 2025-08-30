 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19799489 Edited 30 August 2025 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've been hard at work fixing some lingering bugs in Picaro, added improved accessibility features (which could also benefit speedrunners) and have made some visual improvements to the game!

What's changed:
  • Fixed bug causing desync with ghosts
  • Fixed bug causing ghosts to show for levels that didn't have ghost data
  • Fixed bug causing incorrect path resolution for card art assets on Linux
  • Fixed display bug with ghosts causing next badge to detach from cards
  • Improved visuals to distinguish between weapon and fist usage in ghosts
  • Added additional keyboard shortcut & accesibility / quality of life features
    - 1-4 can attack cards in their respective slots
    - 7-0 can attack cards with a weapon in their respective slots
    - Shift / Ctrl + 1-4 can attack cards with a weapon in their respective slots
    - 5 and R can now be used to run from rooms

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3909121
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3909122
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link