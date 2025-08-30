🌟 MAJOR UPDATE: Enhanced Evolution v2.0.0

🔥 THE BIGGEST UPDATE YET - EVERYTHING YOU ASKED FOR FIXED!

🛠️ GAME-CHANGING FIXES • Tutorial Finally Works! - No more getting stuck at tower building (most requested fix!) • Steam Crashes GONE - Game now runs without Steam client issues

⚡ PERFORMANCE REVOLUTION • Auto-Optimization - Game automatically adjusts graphics for your system • 50% Faster Loading - Significantly reduced memory usage and load times • Smoother Gameplay - Enhanced frame rates across all hardware

🎮 NEW PLAYER EXPERIENCE • Beginner Power-Up - AI-powered hints that adapt to your playstyle • Real-Time Performance

🚀 ENHANCED SYSTEMS • Adaptive Difficulty - Game learns your skill level and adjusts accordingly • Enhanced Building - More reliable construction with better feedback • Professional Polish - Enterprise-level error handling and stability\\