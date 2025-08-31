An update changes

Key things are :

Life system rework

Localization

Fixes

In this update new life system was added, that changes overall game pace from just a cave crawler to also a survival so you need to move now in order to live ,as it was and before xdd but now more intense

Українська була додана у гру

Also lots of major and minor fixes, which like the whole point of making new updates and I or we try to make this game as good as possible, and its interesting to hear about your experience so far

Other updates are on the way btw