Life system rework
Localization
Fixes
In this update new life system was added, that changes overall game pace from just a cave crawler to also a survival so you need to move now in order to live ,as it was and before xdd but now more intense
Українська була додана у гру
Also lots of major and minor fixes, which like the whole point of making new updates and I or we try to make this game as good as possible, and its interesting to hear about your experience so far
Other updates are on the way btw
