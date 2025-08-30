Hello mechanics! 🚗🛠️

Our new update is live! Thanks to your feedback, we’ve made the game smoother, more enjoyable, and more realistic. Here’s what’s new:

🆕 New Features & Improvements

Removed the total money slider in the customer panel.

Updated post-process effects for clearer visuals.

Added interaction hints for hood and trunk.

Added hint for picking up dropped tools when failing with the hammer.

Improved car physics for a more realistic feel.

Added a pop-up warning when trying to select a locked skill in the skill tree.

In battery and engine filters , damaged parts can no longer be processed or installed.

Improved save game visual popup .

Added a message popup when entering the game.

Cargo cart can now be purchased from the PC.

Added “ESC” exit support in both PC and physical shop.

Fixed errors in the player’s toolbar .

Improved workers AI .

Added new mission: Radio Quest 📻

🐞 Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where tools duplicated after re-entering the game.

Thank you for your support! 💙

We’ll keep improving the game with your feedback. Have fun! 🚙💨