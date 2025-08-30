 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19799400 Edited 30 August 2025 – 22:13:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello mechanics! 🚗🛠️
Our new update is live! Thanks to your feedback, we’ve made the game smoother, more enjoyable, and more realistic. Here’s what’s new:

🆕 New Features & Improvements

  • Removed the total money slider in the customer panel.

  • Updated post-process effects for clearer visuals.

  • Added interaction hints for hood and trunk.

  • Added hint for picking up dropped tools when failing with the hammer.

  • Improved car physics for a more realistic feel.

  • Added a pop-up warning when trying to select a locked skill in the skill tree.

  • In battery and engine filters, damaged parts can no longer be processed or installed.

  • Improved save game visual popup.

  • Added a message popup when entering the game.

  • Cargo cart can now be purchased from the PC.

  • Added “ESC” exit support in both PC and physical shop.

  • Fixed errors in the player’s toolbar.

  • Improved workers AI.

  • Added new mission: Radio Quest 📻

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where tools duplicated after re-entering the game.

Thank you for your support! 💙
We’ll keep improving the game with your feedback. Have fun! 🚙💨

Changed files in this update

Depot 3062151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link