30 August 2025 Build 19799380 Edited 30 August 2025 – 22:06:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Release 0.8.2 patch notes & details

With the release of the game and many more people testing the functionality, I've had some time to address some requests today. First up we had two visual 'bugs' which were hangovers from my mobile first attempt early on with mini-games and the subs screen. These have now been changed to be more sensible & make more efficient use of screen-width as shown below:

I've also resolved the player recruitment bug, a bug reported about fixture generation & some smaller back end issues I came across when resolving the others

Outstanding bugs & requests

I am looking in to the reports about:

  • Player names not appearing in the ME in the first half

  • Impact Sub comparison discrepancies (B+ beating A- on occasion)

Hopefully both of these will be squashed by the end of the week.

Changed files in this update

