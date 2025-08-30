Added in a new ULTRA mode for players who have successfully finished the game!



This mode increases the difficulty of the game by adding in extra features and challenges as well as providing the players with a chance to improve on their previous high scores for both B.o.W II VR and B.o.W VR DLX, as they will also be rewarded with a huge extra points score upon successfully completing the ULTRA version of each of the games!



And, the non-ultra version of the game can be restored at any time simply by deleting the Controller Settings.sav file from your Users/BoWIIVR/SaveGames folder...



Cheers :)