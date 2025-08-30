Miracles
Fur
- Removed
Herd
- Summons a herd of 10 deer
- Power cost 1000
- Increases conservation level by 10
Life
- Power cost increased to 10000
Levels
Beginner Island
- Reduced number of Rabbits
- Reduced number of Rabbit Warrens
- Reduced number of Deer herds
Conservation
- No longer replenishes when animals are born
- Starts at 50%
Time
- Set timescale to 1 on level transition
UI
- Tents now have nameplates
Spawn System
- Updated construct spawning to prevent the game from freezing when loading the Swamp and Marshland
Bug Fixes
- Trees spawning too close to Shrines, Portal Stones and Expansion Stones
- Return Portal appears open after loading a save even if it is not
- Hot and cold Humans cannot enter Portals but do not cool off or warm up
- Miracle Water not replenishing thirst
- Deer attempting to wander in a herd causes the game to freeze occasionally
Changed files in this update