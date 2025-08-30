 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19799298 Edited 30 August 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Miracles

Fur

  • Removed

Herd

  • Summons a herd of 10 deer
  • Power cost 1000
  • Increases conservation level by 10

Life

  • Power cost increased to 10000

Levels

Beginner Island

  • Reduced number of Rabbits
  • Reduced number of Rabbit Warrens
  • Reduced number of Deer herds

Conservation

  • No longer replenishes when animals are born
  • Starts at 50%

Time

  • Set timescale to 1 on level transition

UI

  • Tents now have nameplates

Spawn System

  • Updated construct spawning to prevent the game from freezing when loading the Swamp and Marshland

Bug Fixes

  • Trees spawning too close to Shrines, Portal Stones and Expansion Stones
  • Return Portal appears open after loading a save even if it is not
  • Hot and cold Humans cannot enter Portals but do not cool off or warm up
  • Miracle Water not replenishing thirst
  • Deer attempting to wander in a herd causes the game to freeze occasionally

Changed files in this update

