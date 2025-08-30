 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19799296
List of updates in this patch:
  1. Gallery screens improved: Added option to close open image with ESC
  2. Community art gallery added
  3. Artist nicknames mismatch fixed
  4. Added new community art
  5. Fixed cursor not changing when hovering over the story start button
  6. Fixed Love character sprite
  7. Reworked the drunk transform - it is now a full-fledged shader
  8. Edited the text of Chapter 3, including translations
  9. Fixed the automatic opening of the entire music gallery
  10. Edited the backpack's functionality (collectible items were added again at the start of a new game)
  11. Fixed the size of the mini-icons on the buttons in the gallery
  12. Fixed inconsistencies between text and images in Chapter 1


The update does not require resetting your progress and saves, but if you encounter any problems, inconsistencies, etc.:
🌿Any bugs can be fixed by clearing the permanent data and saves located at C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\RenPy. Otherwise, there are no errors or bugs in the game that could critically affect the gameplay!
The buttons for quickly deleting progress and/or saves are located in Settings, under "Other"!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3921951
