Gallery screens improved: Added option to close open image with ESC

Community art gallery added

Artist nicknames mismatch fixed

Added new community art

Fixed cursor not changing when hovering over the story start button

Fixed Love character sprite

Reworked the drunk transform - it is now a full-fledged shader

Edited the text of Chapter 3, including translations

Fixed the automatic opening of the entire music gallery

Edited the backpack's functionality (collectible items were added again at the start of a new game)

Fixed the size of the mini-icons on the buttons in the gallery

Fixed inconsistencies between text and images in Chapter 1



The update does not require resetting your progress and saves, but if you encounter any problems, inconsistencies, etc.:🌿Any bugs can be fixed by clearing the permanent data and saves located at C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\RenPy. Otherwise, there are no errors or bugs in the game that could critically affect the gameplay!The buttons for quickly deleting progress and/or saves are located in Settings, under "Other"!