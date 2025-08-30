- Gallery screens improved: Added option to close open image with ESC
- Community art gallery added
- Artist nicknames mismatch fixed
- Added new community art
- Fixed cursor not changing when hovering over the story start button
- Fixed Love character sprite
- Reworked the drunk transform - it is now a full-fledged shader
- Edited the text of Chapter 3, including translations
- Fixed the automatic opening of the entire music gallery
- Edited the backpack's functionality (collectible items were added again at the start of a new game)
- Fixed the size of the mini-icons on the buttons in the gallery
- Fixed inconsistencies between text and images in Chapter 1
The update does not require resetting your progress and saves, but if you encounter any problems, inconsistencies, etc.:
🌿Any bugs can be fixed by clearing the permanent data and saves located at C:\Users\USERNAME\AppData\Roaming\RenPy. Otherwise, there are no errors or bugs in the game that could critically affect the gameplay!
The buttons for quickly deleting progress and/or saves are located in Settings, under "Other"!
Changed files in this update