- Watcher backpack ability can no longer be activated during a Turbo Boost
Fixes
- Fixed Watcher backpack ability not deactivating as easily as intended upon tapping the jump button
- Fixed tutorial giving the player a shoulder-mounted shield
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update