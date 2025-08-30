 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19799277 Edited 30 August 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Watcher backpack ability can no longer be activated during a Turbo Boost


Fixes
  • Fixed Watcher backpack ability not deactivating as easily as intended upon tapping the jump button
  • Fixed tutorial giving the player a shoulder-mounted shield

Changed files in this update

Depot 3534601
