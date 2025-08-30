Bug fixes:
* Fixed breakout achievement not being awarded
* Fixed missing checkpoint on tutorial level teleporting player outside of map
* Fixed player being able to use potion selection wheel during dialogue
* Fixed input not working when text input box is on screen
