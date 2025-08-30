 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19799271 Edited 30 August 2025 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes:

* Fixed breakout achievement not being awarded
* Fixed missing checkpoint on tutorial level teleporting player outside of map
* Fixed player being able to use potion selection wheel during dialogue
* Fixed input not working when text input box is on screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 3987851
