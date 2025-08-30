 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19799262 Edited 30 August 2025 – 22:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A small update for the playtest. We fixed some bugs relative to restarting the wave in the middle of the game, and added some sounds.

General

  • Added some SFX and background music. Those are still early deveopment sounds.

Fixes

  • Issue with resources when restarting a wave.
  • Some building that stayed in a burnt state when restarting a wave.

