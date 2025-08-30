Unless there's another bug that gets reported to us, this will probably be the last bug fix update for a little while until the Russian translation is implemented.
Anyway, here's the bugs we fixed!
- Fixed a bug where reading a scroll about the "gods" of Nor in the library late in the game will take you back to an earlier part of the game (this is odd, we thought we fixed this a long time ago!)
- Fixed a bug where the wrong attack sound would play when killing Forelinian Peasant Joey
Bug fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2944091
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update