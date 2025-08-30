Unless there's another bug that gets reported to us, this will probably be the last bug fix update for a little while until the Russian translation is implemented.



Anyway, here's the bugs we fixed!



- Fixed a bug where reading a scroll about the "gods" of Nor in the library late in the game will take you back to an earlier part of the game (this is odd, we thought we fixed this a long time ago!)



- Fixed a bug where the wrong attack sound would play when killing Forelinian Peasant Joey