 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19799231 Edited 30 August 2025 – 21:13:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎯 NEW SYSTEMS:
• Enhanced Game Manager with performance monitoring
• Adaptive Difficulty System (auto-adjusts to your skill)
• Smart Player Guidance with contextual hints
• Advanced Analytics and progression tracking

🐛 CRITICAL FIXES:
• FIXED: Tutorial no longer gets stuck at tower building
• FIXED: Steam client crash issues resolved
• FIXED: Multiple stability improvements and crash fixes
• FIXED: Enhanced null safety throughout the game

🚀 PERFORMANCE:
• Automatic graphics quality adjustment
• Improved memory usage and loading times
• Enhanced building system efficiency
• Better frame rate stability

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2707742
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link