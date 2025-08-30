🎯 NEW SYSTEMS:
• Enhanced Game Manager with performance monitoring
• Adaptive Difficulty System (auto-adjusts to your skill)
• Smart Player Guidance with contextual hints
• Advanced Analytics and progression tracking
🐛 CRITICAL FIXES:
• FIXED: Tutorial no longer gets stuck at tower building
• FIXED: Steam client crash issues resolved
• FIXED: Multiple stability improvements and crash fixes
• FIXED: Enhanced null safety throughout the game
🚀 PERFORMANCE:
• Automatic graphics quality adjustment
• Improved memory usage and loading times
• Enhanced building system efficiency
• Better frame rate stability
🌟 MAJOR UPDATE: Enhanced Evolution v2.0.0
Update notes via Steam Community
