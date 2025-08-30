🎯 NEW SYSTEMS:

• Enhanced Game Manager with performance monitoring

• Adaptive Difficulty System (auto-adjusts to your skill)

• Smart Player Guidance with contextual hints

• Advanced Analytics and progression tracking



🐛 CRITICAL FIXES:

• FIXED: Tutorial no longer gets stuck at tower building

• FIXED: Steam client crash issues resolved

• FIXED: Multiple stability improvements and crash fixes

• FIXED: Enhanced null safety throughout the game



🚀 PERFORMANCE:

• Automatic graphics quality adjustment

• Improved memory usage and loading times

• Enhanced building system efficiency

• Better frame rate stability