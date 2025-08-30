This patch addressees some issues found on the previous version while adding a few cool stuff

Additions Added ability for players to Holster their weapon by pressing the H key

Added command object to builder (Allows map makers to script character and game actions using a curated set of commands)

Added new voice module Pirate M 2

Added Preview button for voice modules at the store

Added Timer duration to all FFA modes to prevent games from running forever

Added Graphics options to disable reflections (May not have any effect if lumen is enabled)

Added Graphics option to increase or reduce lumen reflections and global illumination quality

Added tooltips for options menu items

Added sound effects for sliding

Added camera shakes and vibrations for sliding

Added Weapon offsets for sliding

Added Glint to scope based weapons





Changes Updated Heal mutation description

Removed weapon magnetism for aiming down sights (Feature should be active only when playing on controller)

Reduced duration of fishing status messages when a fish is caught or lost (They should allow for faster closing)

Weapon Hit-scan thickness was reduced to 7.5 instead of 15

Increased DKAR spread

Updated some pirate NPC characters to use the Pirate M2 Voice module

Hit scan weapon will not cast the fire trace from the muzzle location instead of using the camera location (This removes the ability for players to shoot behind walls in third person)

Minor Tweaks to movement animations in order to sync better

SP NPC characters will now show a Scope glint when aiming scoped weapons

Behavior tweaks to AI bots





Fixes Fixed builder static mesh object becoming invisible if no model was set

Fixed soft kill barriers still killing players even after they left the zone

Fix Builder mode dialogue object camera rendering not working

Fixed Single player builder AI not having any navigation capabilities due to CPU optimizations

Fixed weapon fall-off game Mutator giving weapons infinite range

Fixed Advanced NPC spawnner not working correctly with certain character presets (Raven, AVA, Zombie)

Fixed a bug where if you selected a empty weapon row then it was populated it would not let you select that weapon until you selected a different one (Community fix)

Fixed bug were entering a vehicle would reset weapon ammo count to 0 on clients only

Fixed bug where exiting a vehicle would break sprinting speed, was caused by a conflict with the low-ready mechanic on characters

Possible fix for vehicle cameras not working perfectly under high ping and packet loss for clients

Fixed Loading bug that would cause characters to show a place holder model on top of a loading character

Fixed bug with AI advanced spawner not loading customization properly for AI characters

Possible fix for game not loading fallback customization on players that weren't able to supply it towards the server

Fixed weapon pads for fists, finger gun and claws not having a model

Fixed shooting range pirates not having their weapons lowered

Fixed Physics weapon pickups not loading models and turning invisible (noticeable at insertion)

Fixed SP NPC characters not being able to shoot their weapons if they needed to be racked first

Fixes to MP bots not loading ragdoll parts properly