All quest objects are included in the level.



A quantity of art and animation is still work in progress



Dirt items and gingerbread cookies are still pending.



Greetings folks!A brand new level has been added - The Mill -Explore Santa's bakery and dig through a summer party to find the objects hidden within the level.Please provide any feedback regarding the general difficulty in the level, if some objects are unobtainable - and feedback to the level in general!Additional bugfixing on level 2 and 3.Additional music track added.Misc minor fixesHave fun!