A brand new level has been added - The Mill -
Explore Santa's bakery and dig through a summer party to find the objects hidden within the level.
- All quest objects are included in the level.
- A quantity of art and animation is still work in progress
- Dirt items and gingerbread cookies are still pending.
Please provide any feedback regarding the general difficulty in the level, if some objects are unobtainable - and feedback to the level in general!
Change log:
Additional bugfixing on level 2 and 3.
Additional music track added.
Misc minor fixes
Have fun!
Changed files in this update