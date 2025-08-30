 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Path of Exile 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight HELLDIVERS™ 2 Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
30 August 2025 Build 19799176 Edited 30 August 2025 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings folks!

A brand new level has been added - The Mill -

Explore Santa's bakery and dig through a summer party to find the objects hidden within the level.
  • All quest objects are included in the level.
  • A quantity of art and animation is still work in progress
  • Dirt items and gingerbread cookies are still pending.


Please provide any feedback regarding the general difficulty in the level, if some objects are unobtainable - and feedback to the level in general!

Change log:
Additional bugfixing on level 2 and 3.
Additional music track added.
Misc minor fixes

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3357501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link