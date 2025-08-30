 Skip to content
30 August 2025 Build 19799175
Update notes via Steam Community
v1.0.3 for Alpha Point released:

  • The number of open/existing sessions for each game mode now displays next to the corresponding game mode on the play screen.
  • Fixed flashbang effect persisting after respawn.
  • Reduced volume on startup sequence.
  • Added text chat to pre-match lobby.
  • Added close button to pause menu.
  • Rebalanced ranks, bankruptcy penalty, and prestige bonus.
  • Optimized texture sizes on Derelictus (the forest map).

Changed files in this update

