- The number of open/existing sessions for each game mode now displays next to the corresponding game mode on the play screen.
- Fixed flashbang effect persisting after respawn.
- Reduced volume on startup sequence.
- Added text chat to pre-match lobby.
- Added close button to pause menu.
- Rebalanced ranks, bankruptcy penalty, and prestige bonus.
- Optimized texture sizes on Derelictus (the forest map).
v1.0.3:
Update notes via Steam Community
v1.0.3 for Alpha Point released:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update