Just a quick update to fix some of the things I didn't manage to squeeze into the last update.

One thing of note though...

The game is now Verified on Steam Deck! If you encounter any issues playing on the Steam Deck let me know. I have one myself and can easily test things out.

Patch Notes

Balance Changes

• Shield Ward can now be used while Boost Invulnerable and is not removed by it.

Quality of Life / Accessibility

• Assembler increase level panel can now be opened (and stays open) at max level.

• Buttons in Assembler now disable with tooltips instead of disappearing.

• Clicking ship stats with a controller now shows their respective tooltips.

• Duplicated parts in ship design now retain their layer order.

• Removed 'Switch Target' control binding as not very functional.

• Target under cursor keybind now just picks the closest target and doesn't cycle.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed memory leak in cone weapon explosions due to them not being pooled correctly.

• Fixed error from comparison tooltip when viewing Schematics.

• Baldur and Hodr mission is no longer marked complete until both are destroyed.

• Shield Ward now works correctly with Internal Shield.

• Activating the last weapon in a chain now still activates the whole chain.

• Fixed modify buttons overlapping content above in Assembler Panel.

• Static fleet ships now destroy asteroids that come into contact with them.

• Asteroid collisions with shields now correctly trigger shield hit animations.

• Tooltip pointer no longer reverts to normal pointer when clicking disabled buttons.