Dynamic Industry Spawn
Industry spawning is now fully dynamic, with each industry spawned based on existing dependencies. This should ensure there are no industries left without any input or output.
Each map prioritizes spawning at least 1 consumer goods industry and 1 food industry. The rest is randomized.
This applies to end industries, such as gas stations or hospitals as well. But not to city commercial buildings. Those can still spawn without any input on the map.
Reorder Switching Changes
New Reorder setting was added to rail switching. Apart from setting which elements to add/remove at a station, Reorder now lets you set a specific train configuration to switch to. This can be used to ensure train only picks up certain maximum number of cars, or to simply change car order in the station.
*Reorder still requires available switching track, even if no train elements are left at the station.
Base vehicle categories were also added to rail switching options, so train can switch cars based on generic type (hopper,boxcar,etc.) not just a specific car. It is now also possible to switch the main locomotive.
Smaller Changes
Few changes were made to the new ResponsiveUI and a bunch of new world UI elements were added. Mainly new hover widgets and station interaction widgets.
There were also minor rendering changes related to performance, shadows optimization and reducing ghosting issues.
Fixes
Fixed ResponsiveUI tab switching when game is paused.
Fixed train path prioritizing secondary tracks and properly ignoring switching tracks.
Fixed duplicates in vehicle cargo list and showing wrong capacity for vehicle with no capacity.
Fixed hover UI showing wrong ship speed in knots.
Fixed deleting depot while vehicle is leaving.
Fixed passenger Automatic order route detection when they are picked up from a transfer station.
Depot window vehicle highlight that shows what cargo vehicle can carry now shows only cargo available on the map. Global Vehicle window still shows all cargo, with map available cargo highlighted.
Slightly increased primary industry production.
Greatly increased Local Passenger production.
