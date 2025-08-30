Dynamic Industry Spawn

Industry spawning is now fully dynamic, with each industry spawned based on existing dependencies. This should ensure there are no industries left without any input or output.

Each map prioritizes spawning at least 1 consumer goods industry and 1 food industry. The rest is randomized.

This applies to end industries, such as gas stations or hospitals as well. But not to city commercial buildings. Those can still spawn without any input on the map.

Reorder Switching Changes

New Reorder setting was added to rail switching. Apart from setting which elements to add/remove at a station, Reorder now lets you set a specific train configuration to switch to. This can be used to ensure train only picks up certain maximum number of cars, or to simply change car order in the station.

*Reorder still requires available switching track, even if no train elements are left at the station.

Base vehicle categories were also added to rail switching options, so train can switch cars based on generic type (hopper,boxcar,etc.) not just a specific car. It is now also possible to switch the main locomotive.

Smaller Changes

Few changes were made to the new ResponsiveUI and a bunch of new world UI elements were added. Mainly new hover widgets and station interaction widgets.

There were also minor rendering changes related to performance, shadows optimization and reducing ghosting issues.

Fixes