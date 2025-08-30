PATCH v0.9.6
This update brings one new biome along with several fixes and some balancing updates.
New Features:
New nuclear waste biome added.
Gameplay Adjustments:
Blackhole upgrade was buffed. It now kills enemies if they are within the blackhole for too long and after its duration ends it spits out all XP for all the enemies that were killed.
Small balance adjustment for the ability to spawn pawns. It is now –25 HP to spawn a pawn (previously –20 HP).
Small balance adjustment to upgrade that increases damage for bullets on screen. It is now 8% (previously 20%).
Other:
Fixed a crash with the freeze turret and the upgrades GAMBIT and BREAKTHROUGH.
Fixed a crash involving the laser gun and the rotating gun upgrade HARMONY (aiming and shooting where you do).
Fixed an issue with rotating guns not aligning on opposite sides as intended. Small buff also: guns will now slowly rotate while orbiting the player—this increases moments of more surface area to hit enemies with the gun.
Fixed an issue where the HARMONY upgrade wasn’t working with the freeze turret.
Fixed an issue where enemy bullets weren’t facing the correct direction.
Added an option to highlight XP drops (white outline).
A few other minor bug fixes / adjustments.