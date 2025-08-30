- The Camel piece has a new model to make it more distinct from a knight
- Undeserved Modifiers now triggers off of 2 for 1 spawns
- No Slot Empty now works with Undeserved Modifiers
- Rocks are no longer included in the list of pieces that can be revived by the revive square
- Rocks dying no longer trigger the medic badge
- Rocks dying no longer changes your current score (you could win rounds with rocktopus and hidden bomb as rocks gave 4 score when killed)
- If your opponent finds a way to get a duck... It now appears as an enemy duck instead of a black spot
- Rocks no longer spawn for your opponent if taken in necromancy chess
- I'll take 2 can no longer affect rocks
- Winning bet can no longer select rocks
- 2 for 1 can no longer select rocks
- Reflecting Bishops, if changed in someway to another piece (using a promotion coin for example), no longer reflect in their new form
Patch 1.18
