Dear players,

We’ve received some feedback from you:

“The gameplay feels too easy, I almost fell asleep while playing…”

Although this is a bit different from our original design philosophy, we’ve taken it seriously and decided to bring you a little “surprise”—

✨ New Challenge: The Endless Chaser ✨

In an upcoming update, a mysterious presence will join the game.

Its form is unknown, but its pursuit never stops.

No matter how fast or far you fly, it will quietly draw closer from the shadows.

This means:

You must stay alert at all times.

Every flight will become more tense and thrilling.

Sleepiness? Sorry, it won’t give you that chance anymore!

Thank you for all your feedback and support. We hope this new feature will bring you an experience like never before.

Are you ready? The true endless challenge is about to begin!